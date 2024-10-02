NTSB investigating after several injured in Cambridge Green Line train derailment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Multiple people are being evaluated for injuries following a train derailment during the Tuesday evening commute.

The Cambridge Fire Department says an MBTA Green Line train came off the tracks in the area of 10 Morgan Avenue near Lechmere Station around 5 p.m.

According to authorities, seven riders were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. In total, 50 riders self-evacuated on the tracks and traveled to an emergency exit location.

Crews disabled power to the train and all passengers have been removed.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation by the MBTA, DPU, the FTA, and the NTSB also says they’re gathering information and responding.

“Preliminary indications do rule out any issues with the track structure and right now we’re focused on the human factors involved with this incident,” MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan said in a Tuesday night press conference.

HAPPENING NOW: MBTA officials providing an update after Green Line derailment https://t.co/sTa1J02yLk — Boston 25 News (@boston25) October 2, 2024

Shuttle buses are currently replacing trains between North Station and Union Square & Medford/Tufts stations. Transit officials anticipate shuttle buses will replace service in this area through the end of service on Tuesday and into the Wednesday morning commute.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses will continue to replace service between North Station to Union Sq. & Medford/Tufts until the end of service and into the start of service tomorrow. Also, the route 87 will continue to accommodate Union Sq. riders for the rest of tonight as well. https://t.co/Ar5WJh2g2R — MBTA (@MBTA) October 2, 2024

Many commuters expressed frustrations with the shuttle bus situation, saying that it took way longer than it should have.

“I have a paper tonight that’s due at midnight. This is cutting into my time I could be writing my paper,” commuter Sarah Firth said.

“Just trying to figure out how to get to Somerville, but no help from the MBTA whatsoever,” a frustrated Matt Cox said. “They definitely dropped the ball on this one for sure.”

In a statement, an MBTA spokesperson said, “The MBTA sincerely apologizes to riders for the frustration and distress this incident has caused. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter to ensure this does not happen again.”

Cambridge Fire says multiple passengers transported to hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries after train derailment at 10 Morgan Ave near Lechmere Station. Catenary power to train now shut down as investigators try to figure out what went wrong #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/A5kqHi4xxC — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

