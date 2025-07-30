Shriners Children’s Hospital holds annual Christmas in July celebration

BOSTON — It may be hot and humid outside, but it definitely looked like Christmas inside Shriners Children’s in Boston.

The hospital hosted its beloved annual ‘Christmas in July’ celebration this week, bringing festive cheer, red and green decorations, and the unmistakable magic of the holiday season to patients and families.

Boston Firefighters brought Mr. and Mrs. Claus in a ladder truck to meet with patients at the hospital.

Patients were able to meet Santa, take pictures, and even get some gifts.

The hospital has been holding ‘Christmas in July’ for close to 20 years.

