Shrewsbury man arraigned, accused of indecent assault on 5 boys at his home

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Shrewsbury man was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual assaults against multiple children, authorities said.

Eric Sladen, 46, was arraigned in Westboro District Court on charges including 10 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of assault and battery, one count of intimidation of a witness, and two counts of violating a harassment prevention, restraining, or protective order, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Court documents show Sladen allegedly abused four 11-year-old boys and a 9-year-old boy at his home for years.

The abuse included Sladen wrestling with the boys on separate occasions and touching them in inappropriate areas, according to the documents.

One such occasion allegedly included Sladen being in the same bed as one of the young victims.

Court documents say Sladen praised one of the victims for not telling his parents and giving him a fist bump.

The victim stated “I didn’t like it but I was scared because he was an adult,” according to the paperwork.

A Westborough District Court judge set Sladen’s bail at $25,000 with conditions he stay away from the victims addresses and schools and have no contact with children under 16 except for his own.

He was also ordered to be placed under house arrest.

In addition to the indecent assault charges, Sladen was also arraigned on two counts of violating a harassment prevention order.

His bail was set at $5,000 for that with the condition he abides by the order.

Sladen will be back in court on October 21.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Shrewsbury Police Detective Christopher Vieira at 508-841-8576.

An investigation remains ongoing.

