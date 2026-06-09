Shrewsbury firefighters rescue two dogs suffering from heat-related stress

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — As temperatures soar across the region, a local fire department is warning pet owners about the serious dangers extreme heat poses to their four-legged family members.

The latest incidents happened in Shrewsbury, where firefighters responded to two separate emergencies involving dogs suffering from heat-related distress.

Shrewsbury Animal Control contacted the fire department after a Boston Terrier was found in respiratory distress and needed immediate medical attention. The dog had been playing off-leash with its sibling at Dean Park when it became overheated in the hot weather.

Animal Control rushed the dog to fire headquarters, where firefighters administered oxygen using a specialized animal oxygen mask.

The dog was transported to the emergency room, where it remains in serious condition.

Later that day, firefighters were called to the Market Basket parking lot after reports of a dog locked inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, crews found the dog showing signs of difficulty breathing.

The dog was removed from the car and placed inside an air-conditioned police cruiser until its owner returned. Police spoke with the owner at the scene.

The Shrewsbury Fire Department is using the incidents as a reminder that dogs can quickly become overheated, even when temperatures may not seem extreme.

Officials urge pet owners to make sure animals always have access to fresh water and shade and stress that pets should never be left unattended inside a vehicle, where temperatures can rise rapidly and become life-threatening within minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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