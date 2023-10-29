Shooting victim dropped off at local hospital, pronounced dead minutes later, Worcester Police say

WORCESTER — A shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital and then pronounced dead minutes later on Saturday afternoon, Worcester Police said Saturday night.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a report of a gunshot victim who had been dropped off, police said in a Facebook post.

“Officers arrived and located a male suffering from serious gunshot wounds,” police said.

At about 4:18 p.m., the male victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff. Police did not identify the hospital where the victim died.

Police also did not release the victim’s age, name or hometown on Saturday.

“More information will be released when it is available,” police said.

The shooting death occurred several hours after a shooting at Worcester State University early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

