Shooting at North Shore rest stop under investigation

BEVERLY, Mass. — A shooting closed a North Shore highway rest stop overnight.

According to state police, around 1 a.m., troopers were called to investigate an incident at the Beverly rest area on Route 128.

Preliminary information indicates that a suspect fired shots at another vehicle after a verbal altercation.

Massachusetts State Police and Beverly police were on scene earlier Monday morning, and the plaza was shut down for about four hours.

A truck was also towed from the scene, and a witness told Boston 25 News that he thinks the truck was shot at.

There are no injuries to report, and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

