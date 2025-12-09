Local

Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt

By The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, KY — FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Police say a shooting at Kentucky State University has left one person dead and one in critical condition on Tuesday.

A suspect was in custody, according to the governor’s office.

Police in Frankfort said they were responding to an incident on the campus.

“We will share more information as available,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

