Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt

FRANKFORT, KY — FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Police say a shooting at Kentucky State University has left one person dead and one in critical condition on Tuesday.

A suspect was in custody, according to the governor’s office.

Police in Frankfort said they were responding to an incident on the campus.

“We will share more information as available,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group