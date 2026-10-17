80-year-old woman fatally struck in Maynard

MAYNARD, Mass. — An 80-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Maynard on Friday night.

Police and firefighters said they responded to Great Road in the area of Tiger Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Crews on scene saw an 80-year-old woman who had been struck. She was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, the driver remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Maynard Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Great Road was closed during the investigation and has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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