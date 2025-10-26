Shooting in Curry College parking lot spurs early morning shelter-in-place order

MILTON, Mass. — Students and staff at Curry College were put under a shelter-in-place order early Sunday morning after two cars were shot at in a residence hall parking lot, police say.

Milton police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Curry’s campus shortly before midnight and found two vehicles with gunfire damage.

Ballistic’s evidence was also found in a residence hall parking lot at 886 Brush Hill Road.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A shelter-in-place order was put into effect shortly after 2:00 a.m. Curry school officials told Boston 25 News. It was lifted in less than an hour.

“At this time, investigators believe there is no continued threat to the safety of the Curry College community,” Milton police say.

The incident is under investigation by Milton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

