‘Shocking’: Watchdog blames leadership failures for Brockton Public Schools’ $18M budget deficit

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General says a series of leadership failures and weak financial oversight led to Brockton Public Schools’ unprecedented $18.25 million budget deficit in Fiscal Year 2023.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Mayor Robert Sullivan, Superintendent Dr. Priya Tahiliani, and other city and state officials, the OIG outlined systemic problems that allowed the deficit to spiral unchecked — despite clear warning signs.

What went wrong

The OIG found that the FY23 budget was “inherently flawed,” relying on unrealistic enrollment projections and maintaining high staffing levels even as state aid declined. Overspending in payroll, out-of-district tuition and transportation, police details, and energy costs drove the shortfall.

Key finance positions remained vacant throughout FY23, and internal warnings raised as early as July 2022 were ignored or never escalated. Written communication was discouraged, leaving little documentation for accountability.

By late March 2023, emergency measures like hiring freezes and spending cuts were introduced — but not enforced, and came too late to prevent the deficit.

School committee and mayor under fire

The OIG says the Brockton School Committee and Mayor Sullivan, who chairs the committee, failed to act despite receiving monthly financial reports showing overspending.

“The idea that a projected deficit of this size so late in the fiscal year did not warrant further discussion and action is shocking,” the letter states.

Consequences and next steps

The deficit was ultimately covered using reserve funds, free cash, and increased local revenue estimates. Several officials, including the former superintendent and BPS CFO, have since resigned or been placed on leave.

The OIG recommends sweeping changes, including:

Stronger financial controls and clear reporting structures

Mandatory fiduciary training for school committee members and finance staff

A “tone from the top” emphasizing budget discipline and accountability

City and school officials have 45 days to respond with plans to implement these recommendations.

Read the OIG’s full letter:

