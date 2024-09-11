Audit details missteps that lead to $18M Brockton Schools budget deficit

BROCKTON, Mass. — A multi-million dollar budget shortfall for Brockton Public School District’s 2023 fiscal year budget is being blamed on Incompetence.

A new investigation is looking into the district’s financial crisis. The new report was delivered on August. 15 and made public on Tuesday.

Just days before the start of the last school year came to light that was school district was $18 Million over budget.

The Superintendent immediately went on indefinite medical school, while the school’s CFO and Deputy CFO went on paid leave.

No criminal charges are being recommended, instead, the blame is being placed on the system that tracks and approves the spending.

“I support the following changes to make sure a similar financial crisis never happens again in the City of Brockton,” said Brockton Mayor Rover Sullivan. “The school budget will be more transparent, share financial reports that track actual spending to budget.”

The investigation recommends training school committee members on best practices for budgeting as well as hiring a superintendent with a proven record of financial management.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

