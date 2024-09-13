Brockton Public Schools superintendent resigns after $18M budget deficit, officials say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas has resigned, one year after city officials discovered a $18 million deficit for the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The school district announced Thomas’ resignation on Friday.

“Today marks a significant next step in turning the page on an extremely difficult chapter for Brockton’s schools and the Brockton community,” School Committee Vice Chair Tony Rodrigues said in a statement.

Thomas was placed on paid administrative leave after a vote by the school committee in February, months after the school committee announced in late August 2023 that it discovered the multi-million shortfall for the fiscal year 2023 budget. Thomas went on extended medical leave at that same time.

School Committee members then voted unanimously to hire an outside firm to perform an independent audit of the school’s finances.

The reports from RSM, Open Architects and Nystrom, Beckman and Paris may be viewed at the school’s website.

Thomas has publicly denied any mismanagement and told Boston 25 News last September that there was no criminal activity involved.

“A narrative that money is missing or embezzled is absolutely absurd, every dime can be accounted for and every dime went toward students,” Thomas said at the time. “It’s not gone. It’s overspent in the areas of safety, security, transportation, over staff but there’s nothing missing.”

Thomas’ contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.

“A common theme in each of the reviews of the Fiscal Year 2023 deficit was that decisions were made with ‘the best interest of students,’ in mind,” Rodrigues said. “Ultimately, what’s best for students is a stable, well-run, and fiscally responsible school district that can provide a sustainable, high-quality education to Brockton’s children.”

“As we work to rebuild and strengthen the foundation of our partnership with the City of Brockton, I am hopeful that those in the city government who were similarly identified as active contributors to this crisis will soon take accountability for their roles in it as well,” Rodrigues said.

Interim Schools Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said in a statement that “Work is already underway to reinvent our budget process while continuing to return the focus to students’ education and achievement.”

“All of this work is essential to our goal of earning back the trust of the City of Champions,” Tahiliani said. “The findings in the reports will likewise provide an essential roadmap for me as I do the work of thoughtfully evaluating how we move forward from a personnel perspective.”

Thomas, a graduate of Brockton High School, oversaw the physical education department and worked his way up to become superintendent in 2019.

The district enrolled 14,906 students in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the state Department of Education.

