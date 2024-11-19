‘In shock’: Friend of victim in fiery Cape Cod crash says she suffered several broken bones

HARWICH, Mass. — Five teenagers, three 18-year-old males and two 17-year-old girls, were all rushed to the hospital following a fiery car crash on Cape Cod late Monday night, authorities said.

First responders were called to Queen Anne and Rebecca roads for a single-car crash around 10:45 p.m., according to the Harwich Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they found a car that had veered off the road, crashed through the guardrail, and caught fire. At the time, four people were outside the vehicle but one was still inside the burning wreckage and had to be pulled out.

“She has a few broken ribs, a broken wrist, a broken arm, something happened with her eye, a broken clavicle,” said Kenley Dalomba, a friend of one of the passengers in the car. “They left their house at 10:39, they ended up here at 10:45, and it just says that their location stopped right here.”

Dalomba doesn’t know where her friend and the four others were going Monday night, but Harwich police say there happened to be two officers on Queen Anne Road at the time, one of whom reported seeing a car going about 60 miles an hour.

“A second officer just happened to be further up the street when the same car passed him doing what he estimated to be over 80 and accelerating,” Harwich Police Lt. Aram Goshgarian said. “So he turned around and that’s when he encountered the car, had crashed and gone into the woods.”

The car was engulfed in flames shortly after crashing

One of the girls had to be pulled from the car and officers put a tourniquet on her leg. She and the other female passenger were airlifted to Mass General Hospital. The other three males were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

As Harwich police investigate what led up to the crash, they do say they keep extra enforcement on Queen Anne Road due to traffic using it as a cut-through from Dennis to Chatham without having to go on the highway.

“We do get a number of complaints there we’re very aware, we’re very aggressive with speed enforcement,” Lt. Goshgarian said.

As Kenley searched through the scorched grass and debris looking for her friend’s phone, she was still in disbelief at what happened.

“I was heartbroken, I’m still in shock but it’s crazy something like that can change,” Dalomba said.

Harwich police said speed played a role in the severity of the injuries, while also noting that there is no indication of any alcohol involved.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

