5 people hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuries after fiery crash on Cape Cod

HARWICH, Mass. — Five people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash on Cape Cod late Monday night, authorities said.

First responders were called to Queen Anne and Rebecca roads for a serious single-car crash around 10:45 p.m., according to the Harwich Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they found a car that had crashed through the guardrail and caught fire. At the time, four people were outside the vehicle and one was still inside.

Firefighters used an extinguisher to put the blaze out and pulled the person out of the car.

Two people were flown to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved in the wreck haven’t been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

