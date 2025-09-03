LOWELL, Mass. — Students and staff at UMass Lowell are being asked to shelter in place as police investigate reports of a person carrying a gun on Wednesday afternoon.

“Police from UMass Lowell and the city of Lowell were alerted this afternoon to reports of a male on South Campus carrying an object suspected of being a firearm. A campus-wide shelter-in-place order has been issued as officers attempt to find this individual,” UMass Lowell police told Boston 25 News.

A Boston 25 News staff member who receives alerts from UMass Lowell received a text alerting students and staff members that police were responding to a weapons incident.

Another alert stated that police are searching for a “5′5″ asian male wearing a gray or white sweatshirt and black shorts carrying a long weapon."

Massachusetts State Police said that they are aware of a video that appears to show an armed suspect walking on campus and asked people to stay away from the area.

FBI Boston is also on the scene.

Several cruisers could be seen patrolling the area around Rearview Suites and a helicopter could be seen circling the area.

Shelter-in-place order issued at UMass Lowell as police investigate reports of person carrying gun

Boston 25 News spoke with a student who has been sheltering in a south campus building since around 2:30 p.m.

“We received a bunch of text messages and e-mails saying that we need to stay put, stay in place and yeah, since then, we’re just in the hallway,” said junior Wafaa Kalai. “The class has been canceled. So most of the classrooms are actually closed and locked. The doors are locked and yeah we’re in the room in the hallways.”

Kalai is a transfer student who was in the middle of the first day of classes on campus when she got the alert to shelter in place.

“There was nothing like this in my mind coming to a first day of school. I’m a public health major,” said Kalai. “What I do and what I study for is to care for people’s health and life. And being in a public school and being in Massachusetts, I thought that we are more on the safe side. So this definitely wasn’t in my mind, it wasn’t in my plans, but now I’m shook to my core.”

Lowell police asked residents to stay away from the area of Middlesex Street, Pawtucket Street, and Broadway Street as police searched the alleged armed man.

Community Advisory



There is currently increased police activity in the area of Middlesex Street, Pawtucket Street, and Broadway Street. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area. Thank you.



LPD6 pic.twitter.com/P4gCPJmRgd — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) September 3, 2025

Lowell Public Schools is also directing students to stay away from UMass Lowell’s south campus at the time.

“Students on the Bartlett and Stoklosa Cross Country teams are safely sheltering inside their schools,” Lowell public schools said. “Students who are still on buses will be delayed because of the rerouting of traffic, so be patient at the bus stop. Any student who cannot get to their bus stop do to the lockdown in the South Campus area will be taken to the Moody School.”

Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan posted on social media that she is monitoring the situation and asked people to follow directions from officials.

I'm actively monitoring this situation and in touch with local officials. If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from @LowellPD and @UMassLowell. https://t.co/YrliR5shJh — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) September 3, 2025

Boston 25 News has reached out to Lowell city officials, Lowell police and UMass Lowell Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

