Shelter-in-place lifted following large police presence in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A brief shelter-in-place order was enacted in Stoughton on Sunday night following a large police presence.
According to the Stoughton Police Department Facebook page, around 5:49 p.m., there was a large police presence in the area of Seaver Street between Capen Street and Washington Street.
Police then asked that any resident within the area shelter-in-place as officers worked to resolve an “ongoing incident.”
Shortly afterwards, around 6:30 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.
At this time, the details surrounding the incident are unknown, but police said that details will be released on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
