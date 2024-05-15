SHARON, Mass. — Sharon Police are mourning the loss of the department’s retired comfort dog, Flutie.

Flutie, who was 5 years old, was dealing with serious health issues, Sharon Police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“The Sharon Police Department sadly reports that retired SPD comfort dog Flutie has taken the trip over the rainbow bridge,” police wrote in their post. “At only 5 years old Flutie was dealing with serious health issues.”

“Thank you for your years of service, we will miss you!” police wrote.

Sharon Police mourning loss of department’s retired comfort dog, Flutie (Sharon Police Facebook page)

In their post, police shared several photographs of Flutie, standing alongside police officers, while out in the community.

