Sharon Man Wins Super Bowl Trip as NFL Fan of the Year for the Patriots

SHARON, Mass. — Scott Richman has been a Patriots fan since he was a kid, back when they were the Boston Patriots and didn’t even have their own stadium.

His sports room in his Sharon home is like a shrine to some of the biggest moments in Patriots’ history.

From autographed balls and a helmet to even a piece of the goal post from Gillette, signed by kicker Adam Vinatieri, just above a picture of his famous Snow Bowl kick.

Richman got the surprise of a lifetime recently when Patriots’ Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore gave him a call, surprising him with a fully paid trip to Super Bowl LX.

Richman was in tears when he learned he was chosen as the NFL fan of the year for the Patriots.

“Oh, I couldn’t believe it, I’ve never won anything,” said Richman.

But that was before he even knew the Pats would be in the Super Bowl.

“It makes it a hundred times better,” said Richman.

With this recognition, he was given a special jersey to wear this weekend.

“This is kind of what the players wear, so you know it’s a special shirt,” said Richman. “It’s not your 75-dollar shirt out of the Pro shop.”

Richman has been to seven of the other Patriots’ Super Bowls, where he witnessed some of the greatest moments in NFL history.

“The Atlanta game when Brady did like the 28 points in four minutes, that was special,” said Richman.

And now he cannot wait to witness what he hopes will be another Patriots Super Bowl win.

There are 32 fans of the year for each NFL team, and they’re all meeting at the Super Bowl.

One of them will win the Ultimate Fan of the Year, and you can vote for them online, using this link.

