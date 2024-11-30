Sharon football player hospitalized with ‘traumatic’ brain injury suffered in Thanksgiving game

SHARON, Mass. — A Sharon High School football player is hospitalized in Boston with a “traumatic” brain injury that he suffered in the town’s annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday.

In a letter to the community shared Saturday by the Sharon Police Department, Superintendent of Sharon Public Schools Peter Botelho and Sharon High School Principal Kristen Keenan said sophomore Rohan Shukla collapsed on the sideline after suffering the head injury on a play against Easton’s Oliver Ames High School.

Botelho and Keenan said trainers, coaches, and emergency personnel responded immediately to Shukla, prompting a termination of play with Oliver Ames leading 21-0. Shukla was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Rohan, his parents Abhishek and Deepika, and his twin brother, Naman, during this incredibly difficult time,” Botelho and Keenan stated in the letter. “While offering our heartfelt support, we respect the family’s privacy and consideration.

A GoFundMe was launched in support of Shukla and his family. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $26,000 had been raised, but Boston 25 News learned that Shukla’s family has since asked for it to be turned off.

Sharon High School’s head football coach Ben Shuffain and Oliver Ames coach John Sperrazza had both asked the public to consider supporting Shukla and his family in posts on X.

Sam Letendre, who organized the fundraiser, said that Shukla’s brain injury required surgery.

Botelho and Keenan said school and Riverside Community Services counselors will be made available Sunday at Sharon High School to support the football team and cheerleading squad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other students, staff, and community members from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Before our return to school on Monday, we invite parents and caregivers to talk with their children about feelings associated with the incident. Our staff will be prepared to respond to the incident with sensitivity and compassion,” Botelho and Keenan added.

Botelho and Keenan said an update on Shukla’s condition will be shared when they learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

