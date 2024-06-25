Shark stabbed, left for dead on Massachusetts beach, scientist says

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A shark was stabbed by a fisherman and left for dead on a beach in Massachusetts over the weekend, a local scientist said.

Biologist John Chisholm, of the New England Aquarium, said in a post on X that a juvenile sand tiger shark was discovered on a beach in Marshfield on Saturday.

The shark was found suffering from at least three stab wounds, according to a photo shared by Chisholm.

“It’s the responsibility of fishermen & women to know their catch. This juvenile sand tiger shark was stabbed & left on the beach in Marshfield, MA today,” Chisholm wrote in the post. “They’re often mistaken for dogfish but unlike the dogfish, they are a prohibited species. Please spread the word.”

Chisholm noted that the sand tiger sharks have two dorsal fins of equal size and are grayish brown in appearance, often with dusky spots on their sides and tails.

State and federal regulations prohibit anglers from actively fishing for sand tiger sharks. Anyone who accidentally catches a sand tiger shark is urged to return them to the water unharmed.

Those who witness anyone retaining, killing, or harming sand tiger sharks should call Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075.

Saturday’s incident remains under investigation.

