Shark feeding on whale carcass off South Shore gets up close and personal with researchers

SCITUATE, Mass. — A great white shark seen feeding on a whale carcass in the water off the South Shore of Massachusetts decided to get up close and personal with researchers who were observing the fish.

A team with the Chatham-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy was recently viewing white sharks feeding on the Carcass near Scituate and were able to capture some incredible underwater footage.

“They were able to get some video of this curious white shark. You can see some of its unique markings along its face!”

In the video shared on Facebook, the shark glides right up to the camera and flashes its sharp teeth.

We have some underwater video footage for you! When the team was viewing white sharks feeding on the whale carcass off of Scituate, MA a few weeks ago, they were able to get some video of this curious white shark. You can see some of its unique markings along its face! Posted by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday, August 5, 2024

Many sharks have been spotted north of Cape Cod and the Islands this summer including in Boston Harbor and off the coast of northern New England.

New Englanders can track confirmed shark sightings with an interactive map in the Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The map’s menu tools allow users to filter shark sightings as recent as 48 hours, over the last 30 days, or between a custom date range.