Local

Sgt. Chesna’s widow reads powerful statements from her kids, asks judge to give killer ‘no leniency’

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

DEHDAM, Mass. — The widow of fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna read powerful statements from her children in front of their father’s killer as he faced sentencing Wednesday.

Cindy Chesna also called on the court to show “no leniency” in sentencing Emmanuel Lopes, six years after he killed her husband and innocent bystander Vera Adams.

Cindy read victim impact statements on behalf of her 10-year-old son, Jack Chesna, and her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia Chesna, before sharing her own words.

Judge Beverly Cannone ultimately handed Lopes two consecutive life sentences, but not before the convicted killer offered an apology to the families of both victims.

RELATED:

‘Roachy monster’: Killer of Weymouth sergeant, innocent bystander sentenced to life in prison
Court video: Emmanuel Lopes, killer of Weymouth sergeant and innocent bystander, learns his fate
‘It should have never happened’: Emmanuel Lopes offers apology moments before judge sentences him

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read