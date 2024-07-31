Sgt. Chesna’s widow reads powerful statements from her kids, asks judge to give killer ‘no leniency’

DEHDAM, Mass. — The widow of fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna read powerful statements from her children in front of their father’s killer as he faced sentencing Wednesday.

Cindy Chesna also called on the court to show “no leniency” in sentencing Emmanuel Lopes, six years after he killed her husband and innocent bystander Vera Adams.

Cindy read victim impact statements on behalf of her 10-year-old son, Jack Chesna, and her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia Chesna, before sharing her own words.

Judge Beverly Cannone ultimately handed Lopes two consecutive life sentences, but not before the convicted killer offered an apology to the families of both victims.

