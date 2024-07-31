‘It should have never happened’: Emmanuel Lopes offers apology moments before judge sentences him

DEDHAM, Mass. — Emmanuel Lopes, the killer of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams, expressed remorse for his actions in court Wednesday moments before Judge Beverly Cannone sentenced him to life in prison.

“I just wanted to say I’m sorry to Sgt. Michael Chesna’s family, I’m sorry to the Weymouth Police Department, I’m sorry to Vera Adams’ family,” Lopes said as he stood in front of the packed courtroom. “I’m so sorry. It should have never happened.”

Lopes, 26, was handed consecutive life sentences after Chesna’s family called him a “roachy monster,” “evil,” and a “horrible, horrible person” while reading victim impact statements in Norfolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Lopes was fleeing the scene of a minor car crash in July 2018 and Chesna was investigating.

Police say Lopes threw a large rock at Chesna’s head, knocking him to the ground unconscious, then grabbed the officer’s gun and shot him multiple times. As he fled, investigators say Lopes shot Adams, who was on her porch.

When he was caught, Chesna’s service weapon was out of ammunition, according to authorities.

Lopes was convicted in February of first and second-degree murder after a second trial because Cannone declared the first a mistrial when one juror refused to deliberate.

Cannone later presided over the high-profile murder trial of Karen Read, which also ended in a mistrial on July 1.

