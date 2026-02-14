Sex offender arrested at Logan Airport with kids’ clothing gets prison time for child porn, feds say

BOSTON — A registered sex offender from Worcester who was arrested at Logan International Airport with kids’ clothing and candy has been sentenced to federal prison for having hundreds of files depicting child pornography.

Andres DeJesus, 66, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns handed down his sentence on Feb. 4.

In October 2025, DeJesus pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

On Aug. 8, 2025, DeJesus arrived at Logan Airport from the Dominican Republic. Prosecutors said DeJesus had been refused entry into the Dominican Republic because of his status as a registered sex offender.

Upon his return to Logan Airport, a search was conducted of his luggage, when several articles of children’s clothing and a large amount of chocolate and other sweets were found, prosecutors said.

A Zip file on DeJesus’ cell phone had three videos containing child sex abuse material. A later forensic examination of the cell phone revealed at least 600 images of child sex abuse material.

In 2010, in the Middlesex County Superior Court, DeJesus was found guilty of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, possession of child pornography and posing or exhibiting a child in a sexual act.

DeJesus was sentenced to eight years to eight years and one day in state prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

