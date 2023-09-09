Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several parts of Massachusetts Friday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Worcester, Franklin, and Middlesex Counties until 8:00 p.m., according to National Weather Service. But the warnings have been dropped.

Damaging wind and large hail are primary threats, particularly within the watch area, says Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico.

Berkshire; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex and Worcester counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service until 11:00 p.m.

SEVERE WEATHER is returning to portions of Southern NH and Central MA this evening (warnings in yellow).



Damaging wind & large hail remain primary threats, particularly within the watch area (pink). Threat begins to diminish between 9-11PM as storms move northeast. pic.twitter.com/WBDClnUhOV — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) September 8, 2023

The threat begins to diminish between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. as the storm moves northeast.

The storms carried the capability of producing hail, 60 mph wind gusts, torrential rain, and wind damage, according to the NWS.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.”

Andover trees down (SUSAN DUFFY)

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

