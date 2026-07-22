Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Hampshire

UPDATE: This warning expired early at 1:15 p.m.

Previously issued warning:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire, threatening hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

This alert is in effect for Rockingham County and Southeastern Hillsborough County until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7/22 1:30PM. This is a dangerous storm. Seek shelter and stay with @Boston25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/HorIrZxnTI — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 22, 2026

Derry, Portsmouth, Hampton, Exeter, Salem, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Seabrook, Rye, Pelham, Stratham, Raymond, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, and East Kingston are among the locations impacted by this warning.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the National Weather Service warned.

For severe weather updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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