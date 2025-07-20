BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Essex and Middlesex Counties until 8 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lynn MA, Lawrence MA and Haverhill MA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/okXBchS6fb — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 20, 2025

The areas that will be impacted include Lowell, Lynn, Lawrence, Haverhill, Peabody, Methuen, Salem, Billerica, Beverly, Woburn, Chelmsford, Andover, Dracut, Tewksbury, Gloucester, North Andover, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, and Reading.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

The National Weather Service says to expect wind gusts upwards of 60 mph and “damage to trees and power lines.”

