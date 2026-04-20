Several pets unaccounted for after multiple fire crews help knock down flames at residence in Groton

GROTON, Mass. — The Groton Fire Department, alongside numerous other fire companies, helped extinguish flames at a converted barn residence on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. when crews responded to a house fire at a converted barn residence on Martins Pond Road. Heavy flames emitted from the back of the 2.5-story building.

Nine other fire crews responded to the scene, including Ayer, Littleton, Dunstable, Pepperell, Devens, Lunenburg, Tyngsborough, Hollis, and Westford. Harvard Fire and Townsend Fire each supplied an engine to provide station coverage for Groton while its crews were working.

“I’d like to give credit to our Groton Firefighters and mutual aid partners. This was a difficult fire that threatened to spread to the neighboring building,” said Groton Chief Arthur Cheeks. “Thanks to their efforts, this fire was contained and no one was hurt.”

The fire was extinguished, with crews clearing out pockets of fire until 1:30 P.M.

The two occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely prior to crews arriving at the scene; however, several pets were unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Groton Fire Department together with the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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