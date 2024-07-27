Several injured in 3-car crash on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass — Several people were injured in a three-car crash on a Massachusetts highway Friday night.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater between Route 106 and 123. Responders from West Bridgewater and Brockton both responded to the crash.

West Bridgewater reported 4 to 5 injured patients, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

A white van was seen being towed away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group