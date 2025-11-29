Seven teens arrested after multi-town police chase starting in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. — Seven juveniles, ages 13 to 15, were arrested late Monday night after a police chase that began in Norwood.

According to the Norwood Police Department, an officer was conducting a stationary traffic stop on Route 1 near Dean Street at about 1:50 a.m. when he saw two vehicles exit a Mobil gas station and make an illegal U-turn.

When the officer activated his lights to stop them, both vehicles fled.

Police said the cars — an Infiniti SUV and a red Lincoln — had been reported stolen and had been involved in a shoplifting incident at the gas station only minutes earlier.

Officers pursued the vehicles into Westwood and Dedham before two Dedham officers took over the primary pursuit. Soon after, the Infiniti crashed on Route 1 at Washington Street in Dedham.

Three occupants fled on foot, but officers later found two juvenile girls near a Lowe’s and took them to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries. A third juvenile was injured and arrested at the scene. The driver, also a juvenile, fled the area and was not found.

While Dedham police managed the crash scene, the stolen Lincoln was spotted on Route 1 southbound by a Westwood officer, who initiated a pursuit toward Norwood.

The vehicle eventually reached the Walpole–Foxboro line, where Foxborough police deployed spike strips. The Lincoln crashed into a guardrail, and all occupants were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital before being detained.

Norwood police said the juveniles — six from Boston and one from Worcester — will face charges.

Five agencies were involved in the chase: Dedham, Westwood, Walpole and Foxborough police, along with the Massachusetts State Police.

“Their coordinated response, communication and willingness to step in at critical moments were instrumental in safely apprehending all suspects and protecting the public,” Norwood police said in a statement. “The professionalism displayed throughout the night underscores the strength of our partnerships and the shared commitment to community safety.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group