Service suspended on parts of Blue Line through August 17

BOSTON — Service will be suspended on parts of the Blue Line beginning today.

Beginning Saturday, August 9, service will not be running between the Airport and Wonderland.

During the nine-day service outage, crews will upgrade the special track area at Orient Heights, replace thousands more ties, resurface tens of thousands of feet of track, and replace nearly a thousand more feet of rail as part of the essential infrastructure upgrades, heavy track renewal, and critical revitalization work.

If these areas were left unattended, their condition would soon require more speed restrictions, negatively impacting the safety of the system and the commutes of thousands of Blue Line riders.

This work is part of the Track Improvement Program that will eliminate hundreds of speed restrictions. Among the upgrades on the Blue Line last year, over 6,400 ties and more than 17,800 feet of rail were replaced. The MBTA must continue this momentum and build upon last year’s success.

Here is information about the closure:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops at all stations during this service change.

Riders using shuttle buses should allow ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Government Center from Wonderland should allow at least an additional 20 – 30 minutes of travel time in addition to their regular commute.

Riders using regular Blue Line train service between Bowdoin and Airport should also allow extra travel time. The time between each weekday train will be approximately 8 minutes, which is about double what it is typically.

