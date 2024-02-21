Service on part of MBTA subway line halted after train car catches on fire

Train service on the MBTA’s red line was disrupted after a train caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

An MBTA spokesperson tells Boston 25 flames were spotted under the first car of a train at the Kendall/MIT station going northbound shortly before 3:00 p.m. An MBTA employee quickly extinguished the flames.

The MBTA first alerted riders to expect delays of up to 25 minutes due to the activity at 2:53 p.m.

Around 30 minutes later, the Cambridge Fire Department updated there was no active fire inside the station and that crews and Cambridge police would remain in the area until riders could safely reenter the station. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., the MBTA said that Cambridge Fire had left the scene and that MBTA workers were readying to move the train out of the station.

The MBTA alerted riders that shuttle buses were accommodating riders between Harvard and Park Street while the Power Department continued to inspect the affected area.

“We are working diligently to restore rail operations as investigators carry out their assessment and necessary checks are completed by our safety and operations teams, coordinating across MBTA departments and with first responders,” the MBTA said in a statement. “The MBTA’s top priority is delivering safe, reliable public transportation. Our workers are trained and equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to unexpected operational disruptions like this. We apologize to any customers impacted in their commutes this afternoon.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

