Service industry worker wages the subject of ballot Question 5

BOSTON — Caitlin Davis said she’s been a bartender/server for more than a decade. She said she currently works at Galway House in Jamaica Plain.

Her opinion on question 5 on November’s ballot is clear on her t-shirt and a sign in the business’s window says she’s voting “no.” The question asks if a tipped worker’s hourly rate should be raised from $6.75 an hour to $15 over five years.

“At the end of the day we make more than minimum wage without tips and if that’s taken away from us a lot of us will lose our livelihood, I would certainly not be allowed to live in Massachusetts,” said Davis.

Cindy Villada owns JPizle Kitchen, a Colombian restaurant in JP. She said she has eight employees and she’s all for giving them a pay bump.

“I think we need to support each other, I agree with this,” said Villada.

According to Massachusetts State Law, if a tipped worker’s pay doesn’t equal $15/hr or more, the employer must pay the difference. One group, the Committee to Protect Tips is strongly encouraging people to vote “no” come November.

“It will drastically increase prices, it will cause closures across the industry and frankly it will hurt the very people it’s supposed to help,” said Chris Keohon, General Consultant, Committee to Protect Tips.

Villada said if it passes, it might be shocking at first but people will adjust.

“It’s difficult but I think it will help and I think people will still tip no matter what,” she said.

People can vote “yes” or “no” on ballot question number five on November 5th, full information on all Massachusetts ballot questions can be found here.

