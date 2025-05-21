Service disruptions expected on major MBTA lines over the coming months as part of improvement plan

BOSTON — The MBTA announced more service disruptions in the coming months.

Every major line will see some sort of pause in train service.

At Tuesday’s MBTA board meeting, general manager Phillip Eng says these disruptions will allow crews to continue their work in making the T more sage and reliable.

The disruptions are as follows:

Red Line

Red Line Braintree Branch service between Braintree and JFK/UMass will be replaced with free and accessible shuttle bus service during the following dates:

The weekend of May 31 – June 1.

The weekend of June 14 – 15.

Free and accessible shuttle bus service will make all stops between Braintree and JFK/UMass.

Orange Line

Orange Line service will be suspended in the following areas all day, every day, during the following dates:

For three days, Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, between North Station and Forest Hills.

For nine days, June 21 – 29:

During the weekends of June 21 – 22 and June 28 – 29 between North Station and Forest Hills.



On weekdays, June 23 – 27, between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

Green Line

Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D Branches, and Heath Street on the E Branch beginning at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, and continuing all day, every day, for four days, June 5 – 8.

Blue Line

Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights all day, every day, for nine days, June 7 – 15.

For more information on the disruptions, including commuter rail services, click here.

