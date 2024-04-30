Serious head-on crash involving tractor-trailer in Sudbury under investigation

SUDBURY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a tractor-trailer and another car collided head-on in Sudbury Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Route 20 near Wayside Road around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a serious crash found a tractor-trailer and a sedan with extensive damage, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer truck was traveling westbound on Route 20 when it collided head-on with the sedan traveling eastbound.

The DA’s office did not say if anyone was injured and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Route 20 in the area of Wayside Road is closed in both directions to make way for emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

