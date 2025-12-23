Serious crash outside Watertown restaurant prompts massive emergency response

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are on the scene of a serious crash in Watertown on Tuesday afternoon.

There is a massive emergency response unfolding outside the Deluxe Town Diner in the area of Mt. Auburn Street and Bigelow Avenue, video from the scene showed.

“The Watertown Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Bigelow Avenue,” a post on Facebook read. “Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes while officers work the scene.”

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted state and local police surrounding a black Lexus SUV and a white Tesla that crews had roped off with yellow crime tape.

There was no word on the severity of the injuries to those involved in the crash, but Boston 25’s Daniel Coates reported a that the state medical examiner’s office was called in.

Nearby businesses told Coates that they heard loud screeching and an “explosion” around 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

