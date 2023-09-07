Serious crash shuts down stretch of Route 20 in Charlton near Treehouse Brewing

CHARLTON, Mass — A serious multi-vehicle crash shut down a section of Route 20 in Charlton near Treehouse Brewing on Thursday afternoon.

The east and westbound lanes in the area of 129 Sturbridge Road have been closed as emergency crews respond to the wreck, according to the Charlton Police Department.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes as officers investigate the incident,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The Charlton Fire Department confirmed that the lane closures extend from the Sturbridge Line to the Route 169 traffic light.

Route 20 in Charlton has been shut down from the Sturbridge line to the Rt 169 traffic light. Serious motor vehicle accident. Please avoid the area. — Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) September 7, 2023

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries suffered by those involved in the crash.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

