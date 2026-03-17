NEWTON, Mass. — A serious crash in Newton has caused a road closure as police investigate.

A Boston 25 news photographer captured the aftermath of the violent crash in the area of Walnut Street and Judith Road.

The front of the black car was completely destroyed after apparently crashing into a tree at the intersection.

The force of the collision even caused a wheel to pop off the vehicle.

Serious crash in Newton spurs road closure

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton Police Traffic Bureau at 617-796-2105.

Serious crash in Newton spurs road closure

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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