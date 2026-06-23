Serious crash involving bicyclist under investigation in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Police in Franklin are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist.

The collision involved a vehicle and a bicyclist on King Street, Franklin police posted on social media a little before 5:00 p.m.

The bicyclist was transported to UMass Medical Center, according to police.

Residents were asked to avoid King Street.

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