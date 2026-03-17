Serious crash in Boston leaves several people trapped in wrecked vehicle

BOSTON — Several people had to be freed from the crumpled wreckage of the vehicle they were riding in following a serious crash in Boston over the weekend, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Frontage Road and South Boston Bypass Road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday found a large debris field at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed Boston firefighters equipped with hydraulic-powered rescue tools working to free the trapped occupants through the roof of the vehicle.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mass. Ave crash in Boston (Courtesy: Yericca L)

State police noted that a fourth person fled the crash on foot before troopers arrived at the scene, but was found a short distance away by Transit police officers. He was also evaluated at the hospital.

State police didn’t say if anyone would face charges in connection with the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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