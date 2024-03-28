Serious car crash topples utility poles, causing power outages in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Multiple utility poles were snapped and power lines were ripped down in a serious crash in Lawrence overnight.

A sedan crashed on Merrimack Street and toppled three poles along the roadway, leaving a mess of splintered wood and dangling wires.

Video from the scene showed emergency responders investigating the wrecked car and working to tow it away. Multiple bucket trucks were also spotted on the street as crews worked to restore power.

Lawrence crash

About 80 National Grid customers are without power because of the crash.

Fire officials say the driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

