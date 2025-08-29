Send-Off Smarts: Helping Parents Let Go And Students Grow

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — This fall, nearly 20 million college students will head off to campus. Some of them, for the very first time. For parents, it’s a moment filled with emotion and questions. How much do you help? When should you step back? A school psychologist and mom of quadruplets shares her best advice for parents and their college bound kids.

When all four of her kids left for college at the same time their mom, Abby Hartmann became an instant empty nester.

“We packed up and we went to, Europe for a month. So, we had to settle ourselves a little bit before we came home to an empty house,” explained Hartmann.

Now Abby uses her experience as a parent and psychologist to help other families through the transition.

“It definitely took some adjustment,” said Hartmann.

Experts say there are keys to a smoother send-off for them and for you, Abby says start early. Have your teen make their own doctor appointments, fill out financial aid forms, even schedule their oil changes.

“Your child is an adult, so you have to let them be an adult,” explained Hartmann.

Also, set a communication plan. It’s easy to over-check or under-check on your child after drop-off.

“It’s a fine line between still parenting and letting them go,” said Hartmann,

That means, don’t micromanage but be present. Parents should let their students handle problems like roommate issues or grade slips.

“You have to let them fail a little bit,” said Hartmann.

As for parents, letting go is a big emotional shift as well. Don’t bottle it up. Feelings of sadness and loneliness are normal. It’s time to reclaim your time and identity. Rediscover your passions, travel, volunteer, channel your energy into something fulfilling.

Also, check on mental health. College can hit hard. Over 30 percent of students consider dropping out, and more than 60 percent meet criteria for mental health concerns. Be sure they know they can talk to someone if they need help. And that also goes for parents who are emotionally dealing with allowing their children to grow.

