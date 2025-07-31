Senate and House pass bill including pay raise for public defenders

BOSTON — A bill that gives attorneys a pay bump is heading to Gov. Healey to sign into law. On Thursday, the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate passed (S 2575), which would give attorneys taking on cases as a public defender for indigent people a $10 an hour pay raise with an additional $10 raise the following year.

This new proposal comes two months after bar advocates stopped taking new cases to demand pay raises. On Wednesday, legislative leaders rolled out a take-it-or-leave-it proposal that some attorneys said is a slap in the face.

“65 dollars an hour? Give me a break,” bar advocate Sean Delaney said. “The inadequate pay for bar advocates is causing this constitutional crisis in the courts.”

Delaney and dozens of other bad advocates stood on the grand staircase in the State House to demand a higher pay bump. These attorneys have clamored for a $35 an hour pay raise to set the rate at $100 an hour. They are currently at $65, with the new proposal bumping them to $75 and then $85 a year later.

The lawyers in Boston on Thursday said the proposed raise isn’t enough, considering attorneys in other states make more.

“The woefully low rate we currently receive has caused many of our colleagues to no longer do this work, Delaney said.

Lawmakers want to see the public defenders return as more than 100 cases have been dropped because people don’t have representation.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano released a statement Wednesday:

“The right to legal representation is a crucial element of the Constitutional guarantee to a fair trial, which is why I urge the bar advocates to return to work so that they can resume upholding that right and put an end to this public safety crisis.”

Delaney and other lawyers said they want a seat at the table to discuss pay and wish they had been contacted before this bill was voted on.

“We’re going nowhere. You’re ridiculous proposal that you put forward yesterday has only strengthened our resolve.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group