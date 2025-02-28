‘Seek an alternate route’: Busy stretch of Mass. Turnpike shut down for ‘emergency repairs’

WESTBORO, Mass. — A busy stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike is shut down Friday morning as crews conduct “emergency repair operations,” officials said.

The two right lanes on the westbound side of the highway at the Interstate 495 interchange near the Hopkinton-Westboro line are closed back to Route 9 in Framingham after a “construction trench settlement formed” in the roadway, according to a MassDOT spokesperson.

Aerial video showed multiple workers assessing apparent large cracks in the road and orange traffic drums in place as some cars squeezed by in the far left lane.

Busy stretch of Mass. Pike shut down as crews inspect apparent cracks in roadway

A MassDOT traffic camera showed vehicles backed up for miles leading up to the area.

“Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternative route,” the MassDOT spokesperson warned. “The duration of the lane closures is currently unknown.”

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 11 onto Route 9.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas are urged to reduce their speed and use caution.

Stay updated with drive times on the Boston 25 Traffic page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group