ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A significant water main break on Saturday night caused a car to become partially submerged in the street.

The Attleboro Fire Department says around 7:13 p.m. they received a report of a water main break involving a vehicle in the area of South Main Street and Tiffany Street.

Arriving crews found a white sedan halfway into a hole in the ground.

The driver of the sedan, who was uninjured, was able to self-extricate from the vehicle before emergency personnel arrived.

Sedan sinks into hole created by significant water main break in Attleboro (Attleboro Fire Department)

According to investigators, a severe water main rupture compromised the roadway and created a large hole.

Due to the extent of the flooding and the damage to the roadway, South Main Street remains closed at Tiffany Street.

Water in the area will be turned off for hours until repairs are completed.

A second water main break was also reported in the area of Joanna Drive.

