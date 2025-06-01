Second victim dead in Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON — A second person has died following a double shooting in Dorchester last weekend.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue around 9:46 p.m. on May 24 for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Walter Wilkens, 36, of Quincy, was pronounced dead the night of the shooting.

Anthony McIntosh, 66, of Dorchester died on Wednesday night from his injuries.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and no arrests have been made.

These two deaths mark the 14th and 15 homicide in Boston in 2025, Boston police said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group