One person dead, another seriously injured following double shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — One person is dead, and another is seriously injured following a double shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue around 9:46 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

One later died in the hospital, Boston police say.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the incident remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group