‘It’s just not right’: Dorchester community reacts after double shooting

BOSTON — Loren Collins says her daughter caught the sound of gunshots on her cell phone while in her room Saturday night in Dorchester.

“I thought it was fireworks, and then I said, ‘No, that couldn’t have been fireworks’, and then I said I’ll know if it was shots if I hear sirens right after, which I did,” said Collins.

Boston Police say two people were shot on Franklin Hill Avenue in Dorchester just before 10 PM.

One man died from his injuries, while police say the other person is still in critical condition.

“It really bothered me because I heard those shots, but I didn’t hear when my son was shot, so that really bothered me,” said Collins.

Collins says this deadly shooting hits too close to home.

Not only because it happened so close to where she lives with her children, but also because her 18-year-old son, Michael, was shot and killed on this same block about two and a half years ago.

A memorial remains at the spot where he died, just feet away from the latest deadly shooting this weekend.

“We don’t come outside, I try not to come outside at night,” said Collins. “I just left my mom’s house, and I told her I gotta go so I can find parking and before it gets dark.”

Collins and many others here say it’s terrifying living next to all this violence, especially with young kids.

“It’s just not right, like it’s not right, and then we have to live here, we have to raise our kids here, and we have to walk these streets,” said Kalia, who lives nearby.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says they’re working to bring justice to the families of these victims.

“This was an incredibly disturbing situation with many rounds of gunfire. I know the Boston police are still pursuing all the leads here,” said Mayor Wu.

Boston Police say there are still no arrests for this double shooting, and if you have any information that can help, it can always be submitted anonymously.

