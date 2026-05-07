FBI arrests suspect connected with multiple Boston robberies

BOSTON — The FBI has arrested a man in connection with two Boston bank robberies that occurred just last week.

Steven Harris was arrested by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

The incident occurred on April 28th, when Boston police responded to a Santander Bank in Roxbury, where police said the suspects were wearing gloves and hoodies and fled in a blue Toyota RAV4.

0 of 7 Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section

Then, two hours later, the same suspects had gone into a TD Bank on American Legion Highway in Roslindale, stole a sum of money, and then fled in the same vehicle.

Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues

At this time, there is no word on the whereabouts of the second suspect involved.

Harris will be arraigned at an unspecified date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group