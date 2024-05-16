Second New Hampshire auto dealership owner arrested for not providing vehicle title after sale

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A second auto dealership owner in New Hampshire has been arrested for not providing a certificate of title to a customer after selling a vehicle, and state police said there may be more victims.

Nicholas Giangarra, 29, of Newton, an owner of JTS Auto & Truck in Plaistow, was arrested on a warrant without incident and charged with one count of anti-theft Laws: No title to transferee, state police said.

Troopers arrested Giangarra on Wednesday after investigators learned that Giangarra failed to provide a certificate of title for a vehicle he had sold to a new owner within the time required by law.

His arrest came one day after troopers arrested another New Hampshire auto dealership owner on similar charges.

Nicholas Giangarra, 29, of Newton, N.H. (New Hampshire State Police)

Troopers arrested Jordan T. Shallow, 42, of Plaistow, an owner of ISellTrux in Hampstead, on Tuesday after investigators learned that Shallow also did not provide a certificate of title for a vehicle he had sold to a new owner within the time required by law.

Shallow is facing two counts of anti-theft laws: No title to transferee and failure to deliver title/application, state police said.

Giangarra and Shallow are both scheduled to be arraigned in the 6th Circuit Court in Concord on July 12 and on June 28, respectively.

Jordan T. Shallow Jordan T. Shallow, 42, of Plaistow, N.H. (New Hampshire State Police)

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet made reports to police, state police said.

Anyone with information about this case or potential additional cases is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Quintiliani by email at nicholas.d.quintiliani@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group